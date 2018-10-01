FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Qatar launches WTO proceedings against South Arabia over alleged IP violation

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar has started proceedings against Saudi Arabia at the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing it of intellectual property rights violations, Qatar’s economy ministry said on Monday.

Part of Qatar’s concerns involve the blocking of Qatari broadcaster beIN in Saudi Arabia, the ministry said on its website, and accused Riyadh of refusing to take effective action against the piracy of beIN content in the kingdom.

Saudi officials could not be immediately reached for comment. They have previously said that the country is taking action to combat piracy and is committed to protecting intellectual property rights.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
