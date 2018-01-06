FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Saudi public prosecutor says 11 princes arrested after palace sit-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Eleven Saudi princes were arrested on Thursday after staging a sit-in at a royal palace in Riyadh, the public prosecutor said on Saturday, confirming earlier media reports.

The princes, who were not identified, had staged a sit-in at Qasr al-Hokam in objection to a royal decree that required members of the royal family to pay their own electricity and water bills, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The princes were charged with disturbing public peace and order and are being held at al-Hayer prison, it said.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

