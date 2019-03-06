U.N. rights boss seeks release of Saudi women activists

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to release women activists detained and allegedly tortured in the kingdom.

“The persecution of peaceful activists would clearly contradict the spirit of the country’s proclaimed new reforms,” Bachelet said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

European countries will urge Saudi Arabia on Thursday to release activists and cooperate with a U.N.-led probe into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the first rebuke of the kingdom at the Human Rights Council, diplomats and campaigners told Reuters.