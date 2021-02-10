U.S. national security adviser 'pleased' over Saudi rights activist's release

FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said he was pleased to see the release of prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose sister said she was let go from a Saudi prison after three years behind bars.

“Pleased to see the release of Loujain al-Hathloul. This is a good thing,” Sullivan said in a post on Twitter. The U.S. State Department separately also said her release was a welcome development.