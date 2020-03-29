Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis: spokesman

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Sunday that the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group toward Riyadh and the city of Jizan, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said citing the coalition’s spokesman.

The coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, said in a statement that no fatalities had been recorded so far. He said destroying the missiles caused some shrapnel to fall on residential neighborhoods in the two cities, SPA reported.

The spokesman added that firing missiles at this time by the Houthis and Iranian Revolutionary Guards showed the real threat the group and Iranian regime supporting it pose, adding that this escalation does not reflect the group’s announcement that it is welcoming a ceasefire.