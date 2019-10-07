Saudi energy minister, Russian minister discuss stability of oil markets

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is pictured during a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi energy minister on Monday discussed with the Russian minister of economic development cooperation in energy and the stability of global markets, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed with Russia’s Maxim Oreshkin “the role of the two countries in the stability of global markets through continuous coordination in this area where both sides praised the results achieved by the OPEC agreement, which helps to stabilize the oil market and the future of petroleum industries”, SPA said.