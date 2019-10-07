Saudi energy minister, Russian minister discuss stability of oil markets

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi energy minister on Monday discussed with the Russian minister of economic development cooperation in energy and the stability of global markets, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed with Russia’s Maxim Oreshkin “the role of the two countries in the stability of global markets through continuous coordination in this area where both sides praised the results achieved by the OPEC agreement, which helps to stabilize the oil market and the future of petroleum industries”, SPA said.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler