Russia's Putin says Iran's missile program should be treated separately to nuclear program: Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran’s missile program should be dealt with as a separate matter to its nuclear program.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

“It is possible, and we should, discuss Iran’s missiles program... but the missile program is one thing and the nuclear program is another thing,” Putin was quoted as saying.