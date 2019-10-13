Putin says Russia can play key role in Middle East, has good Iran ties: Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia can play a key role in the Middle East as it has good relations with Iran and the Arab world, he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

On his first visit to Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, Putin said nobody in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates wants a confrontation with Iran. He also said Russia was working on a free trade zone with Israel and Egypt, similar to one between Russia and Iran.