October 14, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia ready to work with U.S. to build Saudi nuclear power plant: Rosatom

FILE PHOTO: Alexei Likhachev, General Director of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, attends a farewell ceremony before the floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov leaves the service base of Rosatomflot company for a journey along the Northern Sea Route to Chukotka from Murmansk, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

RIYADH (Reuters) - Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom would be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States, Europe and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

