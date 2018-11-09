Saudi Aramco CEO says relationship with Russia to reach new heights

FILE PHOTO - Chief Executive Officer of ARAMCO, Amin Nasser speaks during an interview with REUTERS in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oil producer Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Friday that the company’s relationship with Russia will grow as the two sides proceed with cooperation projects.

“Our ongoing strategic engagements and discussions with partners in Russia are taking our relationship to new heights,” he said at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Saudi Aramco Research Center for upstream technologies in Moscow.

The comments were reported in a company statement.

Russia’s RIA news agency earlier quoted Nasser as saying that he planned to discuss the purchase of a stake in Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project with Novatek’s boss in Moscow on Friday.