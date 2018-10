RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend their pact to preserve oil stability, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in remarks broadcast by Ekhbariya TV on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

“Saudi Arabia and Russia will interfere together, along with the heads of the other producing states, to prevent the market form falling out of balance,” the minister said.