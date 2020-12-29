Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Saudi cabinet stresses commitment to support oil market stability after joint committee meeting with Russia

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi cabinet said it reviewed on Tuesday the results of a Saudi-Russian joint governmental committee meeting, in which the two countries reaffirmed commitment to the cooperation pact between petroleum producing countries and the declaration of the OPEC+ group to support the stability of global oil markets, a cabinet statement said.

OPEC+ is a grouping comprising members of the of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia and others.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Alaa Swilam, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

