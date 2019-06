FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan to discuss the international oil market, al-Falih said on his twitter account.

“We discussed the conditions of the international oil market, the various options towards extending the OPEC agreement as well as cooperation in the fields of oil and gas...,” Falih added.