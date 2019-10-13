Putin says Russia has 'very friendly' relations with Saudi crown prince

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia has “very friendly personal relations” with Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

He also said Russia was studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi with investment worth more than $1 billion, Putin told Al Arabiya.

