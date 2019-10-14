Russian investors eyeing Saudi Aramco listing - wealth fund chief

FILE PHOTO: Cheif Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - A number of Russian investors are interested in a planned initial public offering of Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, told reporters on Sunday.

Dmitriev, speaking ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia, also said that a global oil output deal between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries would be discussed at talks in Riyadh.