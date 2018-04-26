FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said on Thursday that it and Saudi Aramco, its partner in a crude oil-to-chemicals project, have awarded a contract to U.S. engineering company KBR, for the project’s management and front-end engineering and design.

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

In November, SABIC, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, and state-run Aramco, the world’s largest oil firm, signed a deal to build a chemicals complex to convert 45 percent of crude oil to chemicals directly.

The multi-billion-dollar project, which the partners said would be the largest crude-to-chemicals facility in the world and the first in Saudi Arabia, are part of the Saudi government’s effort to diversify the economy beyond exporting crude oil.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman

