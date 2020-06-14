Four trades linked to Aramco purchase of 70% stake in SABIC: market sources

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Four transactions involving 2.1 billion shares in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) on the Saudi bourse on Sunday appeared to be linked to Saudi Aramco’s planned purchase of a 70% stake in the petrochemicals company, two market sources said.

The shares were sold for a total of 259,125 billion riyals ($69.1) billion, Tadawal data showed.

Saudi Aramco last year agreed to buy a 70% stake in Saudi SABIC from the kingdom’s wealth fund for $69.1 billion in one of the biggest deals in the global chemical industry.

Cross transactions, known as special deals in Tadawul, are executed at an agreed price between a buyer and a seller whose identity are not revealed by the market.

“No doubt, this is a transaction between PIF as a seller and Aramco as a buyer,” one of the sources said, adding that an official announcement will most likely be available after market close.

The agreement will help boost Aramco’s downstream growth plans and could inject billions of dollars into the PIF, giving it the firepower to proceed with its plans to create jobs and diversify the largest Arab economy beyond oil exports.

Aramco and SABIC could not be reached for an immediate comment.