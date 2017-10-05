Saudi King keen on global oil market stability: report

(Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said the kingdom remained keen on the stability of the global oil market in order to balance the interests of consumers and producers, the Saudi news agency reported on Friday.“Our contribution with our Russian friends was pivotal in reaching an outlook towards rebalancing the global oil markets and we hope that continues,” he told businessmen in Moscow on Thursday evening, according to the agency.Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to work on stabilising world oil markets, Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not in the picture) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool