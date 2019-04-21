Deals
April 21, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi ADC to acquire Schlumberger's Saudi drilling business: Al Maaal

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Khobar-based Arabian Drilling Company (ADC) will acquire the Saudi drilling business of Schlumberger, news publication Al Maaal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

ADC is a partnership between the Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA), a Saudi Joint Stock company and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., which owns the remaining 49 percent, according to ADC's website. (bit.ly/2IGAZbf)

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

