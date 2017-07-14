FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi soldier killed, another wounded in restive Qatif province
July 14, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a month ago

Saudi soldier killed, another wounded in restive Qatif province

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi soldier was killed and another was wounded in a shooting attack on their patrol vehicle in the kingdom's Qatif province, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, which calling it a "terrorist crime".

The oil-producing region is home to a large Shi'ite population and has been a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and Shi'ites complaining of discrimination.

Qatif has seen protests for more rights for Shi'ites and a series of deadly militant attacks on security forces which have mounted since Nimr al-Nimr, a Shi'ite cleric convicted of inciting violence, was executed a year ago.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

