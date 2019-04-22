Saudi security forces arrest 13 accused of planning attacks: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 13 individuals in connection with planning attacks in the kingdom, a day after security forces said they had thwarted an attack north of the capital, state news agency SPA reported.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attempted attack on a state security building in the central Riyadh province. Security forces said they had killed four alleged Islamic State militants who had planned Sunday’s attack.
