World News
April 22, 2019 / 1:39 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Saudi security forces arrest 13 accused of planning attacks: SPA

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 13 individuals in connection with planning attacks in the kingdom, a day after security forces said they had thwarted an attack north of the capital, state news agency SPA reported.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attempted attack on a state security building in the central Riyadh province. Security forces said they had killed four alleged Islamic State militants who had planned Sunday’s attack.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below