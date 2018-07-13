FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Saudi checkpoint attack: IS newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on a security checkpoint in Saudi Arabia, the group’s online publication said on Friday.

A Saudi security force member and a foreigner were killed in the attack in Buraidah, a city in Qassim Province north of the capital Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

Islamic State said in its Al-Naba newspaper that three of its fighters were killed in an attack on police forces in Buraidah. It did not provide evidence to support its claim.

Qassim, a heartland of the kingdom’s ultra-conservative Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam, is one of the most conservative pockets of the country.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Darren Schuettler

