March 25, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated a day ago

Saudi-led coalition says one dead after missiles fired from Yemen: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition said Yemen’s Houthis fired seven missiles into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, killing an Egyptian resident in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

The missiles, fired late on Sunday night, also wounded two Egyptian residents in the Saudi capital, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.

It said the death and injuries occurred in a residential house and were caused by falling debris.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Paul Simao

