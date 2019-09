Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level: trading unit chief

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has restored full oil production and capacity to the level before attacks on its facilities on Sept. 14, the chief executive officer of its trading arm Ibrahim Al-Buainain said on Monday.

Oil output capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its “target” level or even “a little higher” when asked whether output is now at 9.9 million barrels per day.

“By Sept. 25 we were able to restore all capacity that we had before the attacks,” al-Buainain said.

The attacks targeted the Abqaiq and the Khurais plants, causing a spike in oil prices, fires and damage that halved the crude output of the world’s top oil exporter, by shutting down 5.7 million bpd of production.

Saudi Arabia has managed to maintain supplies to customers at levels before the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering other crude grades from other fields, Saudi officials said.

Aramco’s oil output capacity was restored to 11.3 million bpd, sources told Reuters last week.

Saudi officials said Aramco will reach 12 million bpd of capacity by November.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a U.S. official said they originated from southwestern Iran and Riyadh blamed Tehran. Iran, which support the Houthis in Yemen’s war, has denied any involvement in the attacks.