FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 27, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Three Saudis accused of terrorism killed in Shi'ite Muslim Qatif region: security official

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Three Saudi men accused of terrorism were killed on Wednesday after they resisted arrest in the eastern Shi’ite Muslim region of Qatif, a Saudi security spokesman said on Thursday.

Three members of the Saudi security forces suffered light injuries, he said. The three killed “are linked to the terror incidents that happened in Qatif,” he said.

In January 2016 Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, one of the most vocal critics of the Al Saud royal family and a supporter of anti-government protests that erupted in the eastern region in 2011.

His execution triggered protests in this region, where Shi’ites complain of marginalization and discrimination by the Sunni-led kingdom. Riyadh denies discrimination against Shi’ites.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.