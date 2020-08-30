Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone, boat launched by Yemen's Houthis: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone at Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport and a remotely controlled explosive-laden boat in the south of the Red Sea both launched by Iran-aligned Houthis on Sunday, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

As a result of intercepting the drone, some splinters fell on the airport, causing no injuries or damage, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.

Air traffic at the airport was proceeding as normal, state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said, citing its reporter.

Al-Malki said the explosive-laden boat posed a threat to regional and international security, shipping routes and global trade, SPA reported.

“The coalition will continue to implement all rigorous deterrent measures against this terrorist militia and neutralize and destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security,” al-Malki added.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attacks.