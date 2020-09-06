Saudi-Led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace fired by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

A Houthi military spokesman said on Sunday they launched an attack with drones on Saudi Abha International airport. It aimed at “military sites and sensitive targets” which were accurately hit, spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

The coalition did not mention an attack on Abha International airport.