August 13, 2020 / 6:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition downs armed drone, two ballistic missiles launched towards kingdom: state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards a southern part of Saudi Arabia, in a statement carried by Saudi state news outlets.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese

