FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 31, 2018 / 12:36 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Attack in Saudi city of Taif kills at least one: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Two assailants stabbed to death a traffic policeman in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif and then exchanged gunfire with security forces at a nearby National Guard facility, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The attackers stole the policeman’s vehicle and service weapon before entering the military site, according to online news site Sabq, which is seen as close to the authorities. One attacker was wounded and detained while the other one fled, the report said.

Sabq reported additional injuries among the security forces without providing details.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taif is perched in the mountains just east of Mecca, the holiest site in Islam.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.