Man with suspected explosive vest neutralized in Saudi city

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi security forces neutralized a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire, an Interior Ministry spokesman said in a statement early on Thursday.

The spokesman added that the authorities managed to locate the assailant, who had “adopted Islamic State ideology”, and cornered him. He was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with security forces and taken to hospital.