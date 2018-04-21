FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Saudi security shoots down toy drone near royal palace: official media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian security forces shot down a toy drone in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, a senior Saudi official and the state news agency said, after videos were posted online showing gunfire in a neighborhood where a royal palace is located.

A spokesman for the Riyadh police said forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district identified the drone and “dealt with it according to their orders”, state news said without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.

Reporting by Rania Elgamal and Stephen Kalin; editing by Andrew Roche

