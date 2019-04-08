Two killed, two arrested in Saudi security operation in eastern province: state security

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two people were killed and two others arrested in a security operation in Saudi Arabia’s eastern Al-Qatif region, state security said in a statement on Monday.

State-owned Al Arabiya said on Sunday that four attackers targeted a checkpoint in the Eastern Province with explosives.

The statement on Monday published on the state news agency’s website said the two people who were killed were wanted for their involvement in disruptions to security.

The Shi’ite region has been the site of unrest in the past.