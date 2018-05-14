Yemen's Houthis fire missile at Aramco facility, Saudi says it falls in desert

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s armed Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan province on Monday, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported, but a Saudi-led coalition said the rocket fell in the open desert.

The Houthis, an Iran-allied group that holds much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have fired a series of missiles into the kingdom in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A U.S.-backed military alliance intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to fight against the Houthis on behalf of the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, who lives in exile in Riyadh. Iran and the Houthis dismiss Saudi accusations that Tehran arms the group.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said Saudi air defense forces had tracked the rocket but that it landed in an uninhabited area, according to a report from the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Houthis fired a salvo of missiles at Riyadh last week, with one falling short of the capital and another intercepted by Saudi air defense forces, Malki said at the time.