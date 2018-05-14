Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco center

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s armed Houthi movement launched a missile at a distribution center belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan province on Monday, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthis, an Iran-allied group that holds much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have fired a series of missiles into the kingdom in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi authorities.