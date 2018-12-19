Saudi starts work with SoftBank on 200 gigawatt solar plan: minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has already started implementing an agreement with SoftBank Group’s (9984.T) Vision Fund to provide 200 gigawatts of solar power in the kingdom, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said at a post-budget event.
The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund agreed to invest $45 billion in the giant tech fund led by SoftBank and the pair are working with other parties on a number of large-scale, multi-billion dollar projects relating to the solar industry.
The PIF and private sector will fund renewable energy projects in the kingdom, Falih said.
Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Tom Arnold