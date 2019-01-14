Business News
Saudi Arabia plans $2 billion solar and carbon black complex: official

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to develop a $2 billion solar and carbon black integrated complex in partnership with China’s Longi and South Korea’s OCI, a Saudi official said.

A feasibility study for the solar and carbon project will be completed by mid-2019, said Tariq Baksh, vice president, chemicals and renewables program, at Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Clusters Program.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Carbon black is produced from heavy petroleum products.

