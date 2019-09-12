Saudi's SAMI, Spain's Navantia sign $991 million defense deal

RIYADH (Reuters) - A joint venture between state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Spanish state-held shipbuilder Navantia signed a 900 million euro ($991 million) deal to adapt Navantia’s combat management systems for Saudi navy corvette ships.

The contract was signed at a defense fair in London this week, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

In addition to combat systems integration, the new agreement will focus on system engineering and architecture, hardware design, software ‎development, testing and verification, prototyping, simulation, and modeling, the report said.

SAMI and Navantia signed an agreement last year to jointly manufacture five corvettes for the Saudi navy.