FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Saudi Arabia's $19 billion private sector stimulus package
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Saudi Arabia's $19 billion private sector stimulus package

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree approving 72 billion riyals ($19.2 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the private sector next year, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The measures are part of a 200 billion riyal package that is to extend over four years.

Following are next year’s measures:

-- Residential housing loans worth 21.3 billion riyals

-- A 10 billion riyal fund to support economic projects

-- 1.5 billion riyals to support distressed companies

-- A 2.8 billion riyal government fund will be created to invest in smaller companies

-- 400 million riyals will be spent on highly efficient air conditioning equipment

-- 5 billion riyals of export financing

-- 800 million riyals to boost the capital of Kafalah, a program which lends to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

-- 1.6 billion riyals of indirect financing to SMEs

-- 7 billion riyals worth of customs fees will be returned to SMEs

-- 5 billion riyals for a program supporting large investments; the government did not give details

-- 2.56 billion riyals of spending on the country’s broadband and fiber optics infrastructure

-- 13.87 billion riyals to promote advanced construction techniques

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.