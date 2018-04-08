Foreigners bought net $229 million Saudi stocks last week

DUBAI (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net $229 million of Saudi Arabian equities last week, exchange data showed on Sunday, indicating overseas demand remained strong despite a pull-back by the market index in the early part of the week.

Buying by all types of foreign investor totaled $441 million and selling $213 million, with investors using swaps buying almost twice as much on a net basis as qualified foreign institutions, which invest directly.

Net buying fell from $301 million in the previous week but was still the fourth highest weekly total this year. Foreigners have been net buyers every week so far in 2018.