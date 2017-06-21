Alwaleed bin Talal pledges loyalty to new Saudi Crown Prince: Twitter account

DUBAI (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.

"I congratulate my brother the Crown Prince and swear allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman as Crown Prince," the posting said. Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding 4280.SE investment firm is a major investor in U.S. companies in the technology and other sectors.