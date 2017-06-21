FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's emir congratulates Saudi crown prince on his promotion: agency
June 21, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 2 months

Qatar's emir congratulates Saudi crown prince on his promotion: agency

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler, whose country is facing a boycott by some of its neighbors over allegations of supporting terrorism, has congratulated Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency QNA said.

QNA said the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, sent a cable to Prince Mohammed "wishing him success ... for the good of the kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques ... and for more progress for brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries".

Reporting by Tom Finn; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mark Heinrich

