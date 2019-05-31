Iraq opposes final statement from Arab leaders' emergency meeting: live TV

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Iraq opposed on Friday a final statement released by Arab countries that were gathered for an emergency meeting in Saudi Arabia, which condemned Iran’s “interference” in other countries’ affairs, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a speech broadcast live on television.

The statement also said Saudi Arabia has all the rights to defend its territory following drone strikes launched by Yemen’s Houthi group against two oil pumping stations in the kingdom earlier this month.