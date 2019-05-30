Saudi king says Iran actions threaten regional, global security

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told an emergency Gulf Arab meeting on Thursday that Iran’s development of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities threatened regional and global security.

He said Tehran’s actions threatened international maritime trade and global oil supplies in a “glaring violation of U.N. treaties”, following attacks this month on oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates and on oil pumping stations in the kingdom.