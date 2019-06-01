OIC notes with concern growing Islamophobia in many parts of the world: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca said on Saturday that it noted with concern growing Islamophobia in many parts of the world, according to the summit’s final statement.

OIC said Islamophobia “as a contemporary form of racism and religious discrimination continues to grow in many parts of the world, as evident by the increase in incidents of religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, and hatred and violence against Muslims”.