Saudi King Salman: We refuse any measures that touch on position of East Jerusalem

(Reuters) - The Palestinian cause represents a core issue for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi King Salman said in his speech during to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca on Saturday, adding the kingdom “refuse any measures that touch the historical and legal position of East Jerusalem”.
(This story corrects to say the Palestinian cause represents a core issue for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, not for Saudi Arabia in the lead paragraph)
