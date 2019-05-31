Saudi King Salman says will resolutely confront aggressive threats

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz is seen during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said that a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca on Friday would seek to confront threats and work for the future of Arab and Islamic states.

“We will resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive activities,” King Salman said on Twitter as the summit began.

Earlier on Friday, King Salman told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” following attacks on Gulf oil assets, as U.S. officials said a military deployment had deterred Tehran.