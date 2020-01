CAIRO (Reuters) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L) expects the deal to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt (VODE.CA) to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecom company STC 7010.SE will be completed by the end of June, its Egyptian unit said.

STC said on Wednesday it has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Vodafone’s stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.4 billion.