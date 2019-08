FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Saudi King Salman shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman received a phone call on Sunday from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, state news agency SPA said.

Relations between Riyadh and Ankara had deteriorated after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last year by Saudi agents.