U.S. energy chief says discussed LNG exports with Saudi
December 6, 2017 / 1:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. energy chief says discussed LNG exports with Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday that he has held discussions with Saudi Arabian officials on possible exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States into the kingdom.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 3, 2017. Picture taken December 3, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Perry was speaking at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, part of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar this week.

Perry has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and visited state oil giant Saudi Aramco during his trip.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
